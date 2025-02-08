BBN Tonight: full episode 02-07-25

We're getting you ready for Kentucky vs. South Carolina... and Kentucky vs. Oklahoma! Mark Pope weighs in on the basketball team's home game against the Gamecocks, while UK Gymnastics head coach Tim Garrison offers us his insight into how the Cats could pull off an upset over No. 1 Oklahoma.

Then, Goose Givens joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to talk Kentucky basketball vs. South Carolina. Hear from Mark Pope as they discuss perimeter defense, transition offense, Amari Williams and the Mountain Mamba.

We're also previewing Monday's meeting between the UK women's basketball team (19-2, 8-1 in SEC play) and the Ole Miss Rebels. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Stick around because we also have your weekend plans on lock, as well as an update on the UK softball team in the sunshine state.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.