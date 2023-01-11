Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-10-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Jan 10, 2023
Liam Coen return's as Kentucky Football's Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach after one season with the LA Rams.

On tonight's episode, Coach Coen talks exclusively with our Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis. They'll discuss his decision to return to the Bluegrass, how his time in the NFL will impact his perspective in the future, what he missed the most about collegiate football, how much he knows about the incoming Kentucky roster and how he'll spend his time before spring football begins.

