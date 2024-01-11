Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-10-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 11, 2024
Cats beat Missouri, 90-77 (1-10-24)
Cameron Mills: Breaking down the Cats (1-10-24)
Ajae Petty: A look into her transformation (1-10-24)

The Kentucky Wildcats take down the Missouri Tigers 90-77 to open up the home SEC stint. Forward Tre Mitchell talked post-game with our Maggie Davis.

UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills joins us in the studio to discuss UK defense and how the season is going.

Ajae Petty takes us behind the scenes of her season transformation

