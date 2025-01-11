BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-10-25)

It's (almost) game day again. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the BBN Tonight studio to preview Kentucky men's basketball's weekend road trip to Starkville. Hear what Mark Pope knows about this year's group of Bulldogs, as well as his memories from facing Mississippi State as a UK player.

Then, we're joined by Cameron Mills to get his take on UK's loss at Georgia and what they need to do to respond Saturday against the (other) Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the women's team is still undefeated in the SEC! Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore talk about the team's win over Florida, their hot start to league play, and what their mentality is with another conference game coming up this Sunday.

Plus, No. 7 Kentucky gymnastics officially opens the season this Saturday on ESPN2. Check out the competition!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.