Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-11-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 20:00:36-05
"Worst loss in history" (1-11-23)
Kentucky Football Senior Series: Tayvion Robinson
Get Excited for Raena Worley and UK Gymnastics (1-11-23)
WBB Fandemonium (1-11-23)

Kentucky basketball breaks their 28-game home winning streak after falling to South Carolina Tuesday night.

Tayvion Robinson is staying a Wildcat for another year. We talk to the super senior in part one of our "Kentucky Football: Senior Series" part one.

Raena Worley and the UK Gymnastics squad are ramping up for Excite Night and the season ahead.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community