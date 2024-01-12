BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-11-24)

After Alabama's Nick Saban announced his retirement, Coach John Calipari and Coach Mark Stoops are now the most-tenured head coaches in the Southeastern Conference.

UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio.

In Living Curls is an initiative bridging the gap between affordable hair care and access for textured/curly-haired student-athletes.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.