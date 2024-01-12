Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-11-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 20:00:28-05
Longest tenured SEC Coaches (1-11-24)
Goose's Take on Dillingham bounce back and more (1-11-24)
In Living Curls hair care for student-athletes (1-11-24)
UK Dance to nationals (1-11-24)

After Alabama's Nick Saban announced his retirement, Coach John Calipari and Coach Mark Stoops are now the most-tenured head coaches in the Southeastern Conference.

UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio.

In Living Curls is an initiative bridging the gap between affordable hair care and access for textured/curly-haired student-athletes.

