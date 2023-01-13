Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-12-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 12, 2023
"He will do anything to win" (1-12-23)
Kentucky Football Senior Series: Brenden Bates
Dance Cats heading to Nationals (1-12-23)
BBN Gameday (1-12-23)

Kentucky basketball looks to play Tennessee next, and UT's head coach Rick Barnes gives Coach John Calipari a lot of praise.

Kentucky Softball is gearing up for its first game of the season down in Florida.

The Kentucky Football senior series continues with tight end, Brenden Bates.

The Dance team is competing in the 2023 Universal Dance Association national championships beginning on Friday in Orlando.

