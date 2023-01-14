Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-13-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 13, 2023
Tennessee's Next for the Cats (1-13-23)
Kentucky Football Senior Series: Kenneth Horsey
South Carolina outlasts Kentucky (1-13-23)

It's been a chaotic week for Big Blue Nation. UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart addressed some allegations regarding his relationship with the men's basketball program on the Kentucky Sports Radio Show.

The men's team prepares for their battle in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Kenneth Horsey sat down with Keith Farmer to talk about his sixth year with Kentucky Football.

And the women's basketball team prepares for Florida.

