BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-13-25)

Kentucky men's and women's basketball teams both scored big-time conference wins this weekend. We'll recap Mark Pope's squad's first conference road win, while Kenny Brook's team remains undefeated in the SEC.

Tom Leach, the Voice of the Wildcats, will join us to give his take on all things Kentucky basketball, including previewing Tuesday night's matchup with Texas A&M.

The Kentucky Gymnastics team had a great performance at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad where a strong showing in the Vault launched them into second place in the talented field.

Positively LEX18