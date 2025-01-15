BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-14-25)

Kentucky Women's Basketball is undefeated in SEC play in large part to the backcourt duo of Georgia Amoore and Dazia Lawrence. Hear from Coach Brooks on how his team is sharing the ball and then Keith Farmer goes one-on-one with Lawrence about her settling into her role in this offense.

