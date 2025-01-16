BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-15-25)

With an 81-69 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, the Kentucky Men's Basketball team now has five wins over AP Top 15 teams! The only NCAA team to do so this season.

Jaxson Robinson came alive in the SEC battle; Maggie Davis talked one-on-one with the guard. Speaking of guards on a roll, Kentucky women's Basketball's Georgia Amoore was in Rupp Arena for the win. We caught up with her as well.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.