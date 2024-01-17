Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-16-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 20:00:03-05
Aggies outlast Wildcats in OT, 97-92 (1-16-24)
Tom Leach on Cats & Aggies (1-16-24)
WBB falls to No. 1 South Carolina (1-16-24)
Congrats to UK Cheer & Dance Teams! (1-16-24)

Kentucky men's basketball fell to the Texas A&M Aggies in overtime, 97-92 last weekend. UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to discuss the loss and UK's match against Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Kentucky Dance and CHerr teams for placing third in Nationals!!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18