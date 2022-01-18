Watch
BBN Tonight full episode 1-17-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX18 News
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 20:05:07-05
BBN Tonight 1-17-22
Remembering Joe B. Hall (1-17-22)
Tom Leach talks UK's win over Tennessee (1-17-22)
EXCITE NIGHT win (1-17-22)
An MLK Day message (1-17-22)

Kentucky basketball dominated Tennessee inside Rupp Arena on Saturday in front of the largest home crowd of the season. Tom Leach joins Anna Tarullo and Josh Berrian to break down the win. Hear from John Calipari, TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler.

We also pay tribute to Joe B. Hall, who died Saturday at the age of 93. Hear from some of those who knew him best, including Jack 'Goose' Givens, Kenny 'Sky' Walker and Mike Pratt.

Plus, UK Gymnastics gets a win on Excite Night! We caught up with head coach Tim Garrison and the meet's all-around champion, Raena Worley.

