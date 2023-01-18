Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-17-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 19:54:18-05
Preview: Kentucky vs. Georgia with Cameron Mills (1-17-23)
Liam Draxl one-on-one (1-17-23)
UK Rifle Cats win again (1-17-23)

Kentucky men's basketball has the late tip against Georgia at Rupp Arena. We talk points from the Tennessee game with UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills.

Maggie Davis talk's to Men's Tennis' Liam Draxl ahead of the season.

Kentucky athletics was busy over the weekend! Track & field, Rifle, Cheer, and Dance teams were also in action.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community