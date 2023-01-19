Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-18-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 20:00:37-05
Oscar's Big Night (1-18-23)
The Journey: UK vs UT
Kentucky Football Senior Series: JJ Weaver
Gymnastics break Top 10 (1-18-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the year has a historic night against the Georgia Bulldogs. Tshiebwe scored a career-high 37 points and 24 rebounds.

The spark is back for the Wildcats and it all started in Tennesee, we take a look at the journey to get there.

We conclude the Kentucky Football Senior Series with JJ Weaver.

Congrats to the Kentucky Gymnastics team! The program cracked the top 10 nationally.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community