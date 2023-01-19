BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-18-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the year has a historic night against the Georgia Bulldogs. Tshiebwe scored a career-high 37 points and 24 rebounds.

The spark is back for the Wildcats and it all started in Tennesee, we take a look at the journey to get there.

We conclude the Kentucky Football Senior Series with JJ Weaver.

Congrats to the Kentucky Gymnastics team! The program cracked the top 10 nationally.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.