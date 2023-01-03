BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-2-2023)

Happy New YEar, BBN!

Kentucky football falls in the Music City Bowl 21-0 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite the loss, head football coach Mark Stoops sees the silver lining with freshman quarterback Destin Wade.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about Wade's first outing and takeaways from the game.

Jacob Toppin had a career-high 24 points against the Lousiville Cardinals after not starting for two games.

The Kentucky women's basketball team opened 2023 with a loss to Arkansas.

