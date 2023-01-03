Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-2-2023)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 20:00:12-05
Not music to our ears: Kentucky falls 21-0 in Bowl (1-2-23)
Jacob Toppin bounce back (1-2-23)
Happy New Year, BBN! (1-2-23)
WBB falls to Arkansas (1-2-23)

Happy New YEar, BBN!

Kentucky football falls in the Music City Bowl 21-0 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite the loss, head football coach Mark Stoops sees the silver lining with freshman quarterback Destin Wade.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about Wade's first outing and takeaways from the game.

Jacob Toppin had a career-high 24 points against the Lousiville Cardinals after not starting for two games.

The Kentucky women's basketball team opened 2023 with a loss to Arkansas.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community