BBN Tonight: Full Episode (1-2-25)

Welcome to 2025, BBN! Kentucky men's basketball wishes you a happy new year as Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn begin to preview No. 10 UK vs. No. 6 Florida. Hear from Mark Pope as he prepares for his first SEC game as Kentucky's head coach. Hear the latest from Pope on the adjustments he's made this week to get ready for an 11 a.m. tip-off, how Kerr Kriisa is doing after his leg injury against Gonzaga and why Pope feels sorry for teams outside the SEC.

The women's basketball team begins league play Thursday evening, so we take a look back at the final win of the non-conference: an 18-point victory over an in-state foe.

Former Cats are leading the way in the NBA. Check out who's cracking the top-5 at this point in the season.

BBN Tonight | Brent Wainscott

We have much more basketball talk coming your way this weekend, as we debut our BBN Gameday SEC Preview Special.

The 30-minute episode will air Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on LEX 18, at various times across the UK Sports Network, and all-the-time on BBNGameday.com

BBN Tonight

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.