BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-20-23)

Originally aired on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 20, 2023
The Cats continue to stack good days (1-20-23)
Primetime is HERE (1-20-23)
Cats vs. Cards on ice (1-20-23)
Masai Russel breaks NCAA track record! (1-20-23)

It's a big weekend in Big Blue Nation as the Kentucky men's basketball takes on Texas A&M and the women's team head to Starkville to face Mississippi State.

We preview the games with UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens.

The 1000th point-getter and dominant player Robyn Benton joins us on BBN Tonight to talk about her recent achievements.

Track & Field's Masai Russell breaks an NCAA hurdles record in the Vanderbilt Invitational.

