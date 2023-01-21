BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-20-23)

It's a big weekend in Big Blue Nation as the Kentucky men's basketball takes on Texas A&M and the women's team head to Starkville to face Mississippi State.

We preview the games with UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens.

The 1000th point-getter and dominant player Robyn Benton joins us on BBN Tonight to talk about her recent achievements.

Track & Field's Masai Russell breaks an NCAA hurdles record in the Vanderbilt Invitational.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.