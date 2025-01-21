BBN Tonight: full episode 1-20-25

Kentucky basketball falls to Alabama in Rupp Arena. Hear from Mark Pope and Lamont Butler. Meanwhile, the UK women's basketball team remains unbeaten in SEC play, following another road victory for the Wildcats. See how Georgia bested... Well, Georgia!

Then, the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, joins us with his take on Kentucky's first home loss of the season, why the mid-week break is coming at the right time, and what last week told us about league play this season.

No. 8 Kentucky gymnastics upset No. 3 Alabama this weekend. See the environment inside the newly-renovated Memorial Coliseum, check out some of the best routines, and hear from head coach Tim Garrison.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.