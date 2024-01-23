BBN Tonight full episode 1-22-24

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer recap Big Z's big debut! They're in the studio with more on Kentucky's win over Georgia and Zvonimir Ivisic's huge outing in his first collegiate game. Hear from Big Z himself, as well as the team's leading scorer, Tre Mitchell, and the SEC Freshman of the Week, DJ Wagner. dj

Plus, watch Maggie's exclusive interview with UK quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Stay tuned for part two of this conversation, which will air Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight and BBNTonight.com

BBN Tonight

The Kentucky women's basketball team also picked up an SEC win over the weekend. See how the Cats got it done over the Missouri Tigers, and hear from head coach Kyra Elzy. The Wildcats are hitting the road for their next game, which will take them to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday for a matchup against the Razorbacks. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network+.