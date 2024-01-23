Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 1-22-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 20:00:00-05
Big Z's Big Night! (1-22-24)
BROCK VANDAGRIFF: Meet the new Cats, part 1 (1-22-24)
UK WBB beats Missouri (1-22-24) l

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer recap Big Z's big debut! They're in the studio with more on Kentucky's win over Georgia and Zvonimir Ivisic's huge outing in his first collegiate game. Hear from Big Z himself, as well as the team's leading scorer, Tre Mitchell, and the SEC Freshman of the Week, DJ Wagner. dj

Plus, watch Maggie's exclusive interview with UK quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Stay tuned for part two of this conversation, which will air Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight and BBNTonight.com

The Kentucky women's basketball team also picked up an SEC win over the weekend. See how the Cats got it done over the Missouri Tigers, and hear from head coach Kyra Elzy. The Wildcats are hitting the road for their next game, which will take them to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday for a matchup against the Razorbacks. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

