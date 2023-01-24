Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-23-23)

Originally airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 23, 2023
Shooting led the Cats past Aggies, 76-67 (1-23-23)
Tom's take on UK vs. TAMU (1-23-23)
Kentucky Blood Center's Big Blue Slam (1-23-23)
Cats sweep Cards on the ice (1-23-23)

Kentucky basketball keeps stacking wins. On Saturday, the Wildcats took down Texas A&M in a genuine team effort.

Despite being held to only seven points, Oscar Tshiebwe still grabbed 17 rebounds, helping him earn SEC Player of the Week.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk all about it.

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting its annual competition, the Big Blue Slam with Lifesouth Community Blood Center in Florida.

For more information on that visit, kybloodcenter.org.

