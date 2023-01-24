BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-23-23)

Kentucky basketball keeps stacking wins. On Saturday, the Wildcats took down Texas A&M in a genuine team effort.

Despite being held to only seven points, Oscar Tshiebwe still grabbed 17 rebounds, helping him earn SEC Player of the Week.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk all about it.

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting its annual competition, the Big Blue Slam with Lifesouth Community Blood Center in Florida.

For more information on that visit, kybloodcenter.org.

BBN Tonight

