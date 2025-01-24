BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-23-25)

The Men's Basketball Cats have had to sit on that loss to Alabama for some time. Head Coach Mark Pope took the podium ahead of Kentucky hitting the road for Vanderbilt. Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn break down Pope's presser.

The NFL Draft is approaching, and Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy joins us to discuss defensive Cats, Maxwell Hairston and Deone Walker.

Kentucky Hockey Club takes on the Louisville Cardinals on the ice this Friday. We've got a recap of game one.

And don't forget to send us your senior story about the Kentucky Men's Basketball Wildcats. Tell us how Almonor, Brea, Butler, Carr, Kriisa, Robinson, and Williams have motivated and inspired YOU! Email us at bbntonight.wlex.tv.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.