BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-24-23)

Kentucky Men's Basketball travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. The Commodores may be without their leading scorer, but there's still plenty of offensive threat for the Cats to face. We dive into it!

Maggie Davis gets a behind-the-scenes look at the new technology Kentucky basketball is using in the weight room this season from the man who makes the plans, Brady Welsh.

Kentucky football snagged JQ Hardaway in the transfer portal. Anna Tarullo chats with him about how his first few weeks on campus have been.

We've got a couple of SEC Athletes of the Week on our hands! Masai Russell is the Women's Runner of the Week after setting an NCAA record in the 60m hurdles last week. The dual-sport athlete, Jordan Anthony, took home the Freshman of the Week honors by resetting his own Kentucky freshman record in the 60m dash. Anthony is also ranked 4th in the NCCA in that event.

