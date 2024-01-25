Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-24-24)

Posted at 8:51 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 20:51:34-05
Recapping the South Carolina Loss (1-24-24)
CHIP TRAYANUM: Meet the New Cats (1-24-24)
Laney Frye and Jensen Castle Back to Augusta! (1-24-24)

Kentucky Basketball has two games on the road this week! The first one, the Cats fell flat in South Carolina 79-62. UK Sports Network's Cameron Mills joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to dissect what went wrong for the team.

We continue meeting the transfer football Cats. Keith Farmer sits down with Ohio State transfer running back DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum for his first interview as a Wildcat.

