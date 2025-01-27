Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 1-24-25

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight
Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Cameron Mills to preview Kentucky men's basketball's road trip to Vanderbilt. Hear from Mark Pope and meet Andrew and Lizzie Carr. Click here for more on their family Carr trips.

Women's basketball dropped its first SEC game of the season. Hear from Kenny Brooks on what went wrong and how they can get right before a home game this Sunday.

Plus, Basketball Week is coming to Lexington!

