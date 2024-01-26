Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-25-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 20:00:10-05
Tom Leach previews Cats at Arkansas (1-25-24)
One Sleep 'til Excite Night! (1-25-24)
JA'MORI MACLIN: Meet the New Cats (1-25-24)
McDonald's All-American Roster announced (1-25-24)

The Kentucky Women's basketball team is on the road in Fayetteville taking on the Razorbacks! The Cats have seen Arkansas once in a 10-point win.

We get started in previewing the Men's Basketball team at Arkansas with the Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach.

It's one sleep until Kentucky Gymnastics hosts Excite Night in Rupp Arena! The Cats take on (18) Georgia Friday night, Maggie Davis talks to Isabella Magnelli, Bailey Bunn, and Delaynee Rodriguez.

Keith Farmer sits down with North Texas transfer wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin. We learn how he's acclimating to campus and the Wildcats.

