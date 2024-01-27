BBN Tonight full episode 1-26-24

It's Game Day Eve, in the Big Blue Nation, and our Keith Farmer is live in Fayetteville to preview Kentucky vs. Arkansas. Hear Tre Mitchell's take on the team's bounce-back opportunity, and get the latest injury news for both the Wildcats and the Razorbacks.

Plus, Zvonimir Ivisic sits down with Maggie Davis for the first time since he made his incredible, 13-point debut against Georgia. Hear Big Z's take on his mentality before, during and after the game. How nervous was he to suit up for the first time? What was going through his head on that behind-the-back assist to Antonio Reeves for three? What's next for Big Z and the team, following Kentucky's loss to South Carolina?

Then, we have more on all of your favorite Wildcats, as a few other programs on campus are in action this weekend.

