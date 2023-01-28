Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-27-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 20:00:22-05
Kentucky vs. Kansas (1-27-23)
We Back Pat recap (1-27-23)
One-on-one with Jantzen Dunn (1-27-23)
Kentucky Rifle has a big weekend ahead(1-27-23)

Kentucky Men's Basketball is back in Rupp Arena tomorrow hosting no. 9 Kansas!

Cason Wallace talked about the roles changing among the team and how it benefits every player.

The "We Back Pat" game was successful once again. Coach Kyra Elzy and her husband donated $10K to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Congrats are in order for Kentucky Football's Keidron Smith and Tashawn Manning as they participate in the 2023 NFLA Bowl on Saturday, January 28.

BBN, it's time for you to meet Jantzen Dunn! The Bluegrass native has returned after playing at Ohio State.

