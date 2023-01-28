BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-27-23)

Kentucky Men's Basketball is back in Rupp Arena tomorrow hosting no. 9 Kansas!

Cason Wallace talked about the roles changing among the team and how it benefits every player.

The "We Back Pat" game was successful once again. Coach Kyra Elzy and her husband donated $10K to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Congrats are in order for Kentucky Football's Keidron Smith and Tashawn Manning as they participate in the 2023 NFLA Bowl on Saturday, January 28.

BBN, it's time for you to meet Jantzen Dunn! The Bluegrass native has returned after playing at Ohio State.

