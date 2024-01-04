BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-3-24)

Dean Hood returns to the Kentucky Football staff, this time as Director of Player Development!

Kentucky Men's Basketball opens conference play on the road in Gainsville, FL. We preview Cats vs. Gators ahead of the 12:30 matchup.

We hear from one Wildcat making history - Joseph "Jojo" Edmonds is the first male dance team member.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.