BBN Tonight: full episode (1-3-25)

Kentucky men's basketball begins SEC play tomorrow. We get you ready for No. 10 UK vs. No. 6 Florida; hear from Mark Pope and Todd Golden.

Jack "Goose" Givens will join us in our second segment with his preview of the top-10 showdown, including how the early tipoff impacts preparation, why UK's rebounding numbers shift so much after halftime and what he's noticed about Kentucky's bench production throughout non-conference play.

UK women's basketball has already earned its first win of league play... And did so in record-breaking fashion! Hear from head coach Kenny Brooks, as well as the game's leading scorer, Dazia Lawrence, following Kentucky's dominant win over Mississippi State.

Plus, we'll have more SEC basketball talk coming your way soon!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.