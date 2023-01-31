BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-30-23)

Kentucky basketball couldn't out-tough the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend, and the Women's basketball team put on a clinic against the Mizzou Tigers. Let's recap it!

Tanner Bowles is a Kentucky football transfer and Maggie Davis sits down with him to learn how his transition from Alabama to UK has been.

Congratulations to Tashawn Manning, Jordan Wright, Keidron Smith, and Jacquez Jones for participating in the NFLPA Bowl over the weekend!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.