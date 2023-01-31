Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-30-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 30, 2023
Cats couldn't break Kansas (1-30-23)
Kentucky WBB dominates Mizzou (1-30-23)
Meet Tanner Bowles (1-30-23)
4 Wildcats compete in NFLPA Bowl (1-30-23)

Kentucky basketball couldn't out-tough the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend, and the Women's basketball team put on a clinic against the Mizzou Tigers. Let's recap it!

Tanner Bowles is a Kentucky football transfer and Maggie Davis sits down with him to learn how his transition from Alabama to UK has been.

Congratulations to Tashawn Manning, Jordan Wright, Keidron Smith, and Jacquez Jones for participating in the NFLPA Bowl over the weekend!

