Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-30-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 20:00:04-05
Previewing Cats vs Gators with Tom Leach (1-30-24)
Reese's Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy (1-30-24)
Travis Perry: KY Sports Figure of the Year (1-30-24)

The Basketball Cats host the Florida Gators on Wednesday night. We catch up with UK Sports Network's Tom Leach before the match!

Several Kentucky Football Cats are showcasing their talents in practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl this week. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer talk to the Executive Director of the Bowl, Jim Nagy.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18