BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-31-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 20:00:16-05
Preview: Kentucky at Ole Miss (1-31-23)
Meet Anthony Brown (1-31-23)
BBNIL (1-31-23)
Lexington Herald Leader 2022 Sports Figure of the Year (1-31-23)

Kentucky Men's Basketball makes the trip to Mississippi tonight to take on Ole Miss for the late tip-off. We bring former Wildcat and current analyst Cameron Mills to discuss how the Cats are doing this season.

Maggie Davis sits down with Kentucky Football early enrollee Anthony Brown. He's a wide receiver from Springfield, OH looking to make an impact.

We take a look at the BBNIL initiative at Kentucky. Interested in donating and/or learning more the links are below:

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

