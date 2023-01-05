BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-4-23)

The Kentucky Wildcats grind out a win against the LSU Tigers. We talk about the win and Jacob Toppin's role in it.

UK Sports Network's Christi Thomas joins us to talk about the Women's basketball team and what they have ahead.

Name, Image, and Likeness continue to be a hot topic, we show you how to get involved with BBN and the collectives.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.