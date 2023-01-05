Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-4-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 20:00:18-05
Cats top LSU Tigers (1-4-23)
This week in Women's Basketball (1-4-23)
BBNIL (1-4-23)
UK men's tennis ranked 4th (1-4-23)

The Kentucky Wildcats grind out a win against the LSU Tigers. We talk about the win and Jacob Toppin's role in it.

UK Sports Network's Christi Thomas joins us to talk about the Women's basketball team and what they have ahead.

Name, Image, and Likeness continue to be a hot topic, we show you how to get involved with BBN and the collectives.

