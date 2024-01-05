Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-4-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 20:00:09-05
The start of SEC with Goose Givens (1-4-24)
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Hood sit down interview (1-4-24)

UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio to preview the Kentucky Men's basketball team's first SEC battle of 2024.

Kentucky Football's newest Director of Player Development sits down for his first interview back in blue & white. Dean Hood tells us about his decision to return to Lexington.

