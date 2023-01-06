BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-5-23)

Football off-season? Never heard of it!

Kentucky football has several players entering the 2023 NFL Draft and transferring. The coaches also picked up some pretty good players in the transfer portal, we talk all about it.

One of the players entering his name into the Draft is Jacquez Jones, he graduated from UK along with Jeremy FLax. Maggie Davis shares their stories of being the first college graduate in their family.

America got a harsh reminder of the importance of heart health and knowing what to do in case of an emergency, during the Bengals-bills game on Monday night when Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the game.

UK football player and open heart surgery survivor Kenneth Horsey teamed up with the American Heart Association and UK Health Care last year to train his teammates and educate the community.

Visit www.heart.org to learn how you can sign up for CPR training.

