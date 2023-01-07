Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-6-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 06, 2023
Welcome to BBN, Megan Wilson! (1-6-23)
Cats & Dogs at Rupp Arena (1-6-23)
Liam Coen OC Update (1-6-23)

Kentucky volleyball adds Megan Wilson to the roster! Wilson was a former Oklahoma Sooner who has two years left of eligibility.

Jack "Goose" Givens joined the team in-studio to do a little preview of Kentucky at Alabama.

Coach Kyra Elzy says containing LSU's Angel Reese will be a big part of the Wildcats' game plan against the LSU Tigers.

Liam Coen has been the talk in BBN for a while, we talk about his most recent standing on the open offensive coordinator position.

