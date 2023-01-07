BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-6-23)

Kentucky volleyball adds Megan Wilson to the roster! Wilson was a former Oklahoma Sooner who has two years left of eligibility.

Jack "Goose" Givens joined the team in-studio to do a little preview of Kentucky at Alabama.

Coach Kyra Elzy says containing LSU's Angel Reese will be a big part of the Wildcats' game plan against the LSU Tigers.

Liam Coen has been the talk in BBN for a while, we talk about his most recent standing on the open offensive coordinator position.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.