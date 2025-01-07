BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-6-25)

For the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Men's and Women's basketball teams have recorded a record of 12-2 or better in their first 14 games in the same season!

The Men's Basketball team upset the no. 6 ranked Florida Gators in Rupp Arena 106-100. Senior guard Koby Brea hit a career-best seven 3-point baskets in the win, earning him the SEC Co-Player of the Week honor. Mark Pope and the Cats are 12-2 and start SEC play 1-0.

The Women's Basketball team has dominated their first two SEC games, 2-0! Another great night of shooting, especially from three. Junior Amelia Hassett hit 6-10 from 3 during Kentucky's 96-78 win over Vanderbilt.

