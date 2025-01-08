Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-7-25)

The No. 15 Kentucky Women's basketball team hits the road to Gainsville, FL, to take on the Gators! Head Coach Kenny Brooks previews the match ahead.

We take a look back at the journey it took for the Men's Basketball team to upset Florida in Rupp Arena.

Congratulations to UK Athletics' Tony Neely! He enters the College Sports Communicators Class of 2025's Hall of Fame.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

