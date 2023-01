It was a rough weekend for both Kentucky basketball teams with losses to Top 10 teams.

On the other hand, Kentucky football had some key players announce their return.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach has a very special announcement he shares with BBN on our show.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.