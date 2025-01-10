BBN Tonight full episode 1-9-25

As Kentucky basketball enjoys a few short days at home in between road tests, head coach Mark Pope met with the media to continue digesting UK's loss at Georgia, preview the upcoming trip to Starkville to face Mississippi State, and grade his team's body language to this point in the season.

Then, Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to talk all things Kentucky basketball. Hear his take on Jaxson Robinson, "understanding the whistle," and figuring it out in rowdy environments.

We preview UK baseball and softball season, as well, with help from Coach Nick Mingione. Hear what he told us about the incoming Cat Tyler Bell, who's just been ranked the No. 13 freshman in America.

Plus, shoutout to those smartie Cats! Check out how UK Athletics got it done in the classroom last semester.

