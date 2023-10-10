BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-09-23)

The Cats suffered their first loss of the season in Athens, and our Eli Gehn was there to cover it all. Hear from Mark Stoops, Liam Coen and Brad White after the Cats fell to the Dogs, 51-13.

Then, Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Tom Leach to break down the loss and look ahead to this Saturday's matchup against Missouri.

Plus, it was a better weekend for volleyball and women's soccer, and basketball is just around the corner! We have the latest on Pro Day, Big Blue Madness and the John Calipari's Women's Clinic.

Two UK coaches are sticking around a little longer. Learn more about the amended contracts for two longtime Kentucky head coaches.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.