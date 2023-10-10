Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-09-23)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 20:00:07-04
BBN Tonight full episode 10-9-23
Reporting from Athens (10-9-23)
Tom Leach's take on the game (10-9-23)
UK Athletics headlines (10-9-23)
Contract extensions (10-9-23)

The Cats suffered their first loss of the season in Athens, and our Eli Gehn was there to cover it all. Hear from Mark Stoops, Liam Coen and Brad White after the Cats fell to the Dogs, 51-13.

Then, Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Tom Leach to break down the loss and look ahead to this Saturday's matchup against Missouri.

Plus, it was a better weekend for volleyball and women's soccer, and basketball is just around the corner! We have the latest on Pro Day, Big Blue Madness and the John Calipari's Women's Clinic.

Two UK coaches are sticking around a little longer. Learn more about the amended contracts for two longtime Kentucky head coaches.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18