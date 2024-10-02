BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-1-24)

Congratulations to BBN Tonight Editor/Photographer Nick Lazaroff for winning the Kentucky Broadcaster Association's Videographer of the Year! BBN Tonight wouldn't be anything without all of his hard work!

Welcome to the Bye Week! The Kentucky Football Wildcats are focused on healing and getting reps for the "next up."

The Women's basketball team is gearing up for the season ahead. We get a hot mic in practice with point guard Georgia Aamore.

The Kentucky Volleyball Cats set their eyes on hosting Oklahoma on Wednesday. Emma Grome earned SEC Setter of the Week after her performance in Florida.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.