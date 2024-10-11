Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-10-24)

Kentucky Basketball is one day away from Big Blue Madness! Maggie Davis gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the floor the Wildcats will play on- the first collegiate program to do so!

Offensive Coordinator Bush Hamdan and Defensive Coordinator Brad White preview Vanderbilt.

It's World Mental Health Day! The Beyond Blue Zone is a student-athlete club dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. Sierra Newton learned more about the group and its initiative.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

