Coach John Calipari shares that Oscar Tshiebwe must undergo a minor procedure due to some "knee stuff."

We talk one-on-one with freshman wide receiver Dane Key ahead of the Mississippi State game.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.