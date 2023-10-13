BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-12-23)

Zvonimir Ivišić is here just in time for Big Blue Madness! The Basketball team showed their skills at its annual Pro Day. Ugonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw are still not back to 100%, but that doesn't stop anyone's excitement for Friday.

Kentucky Football Defensive Coordinator talks about moving on from Georgia and bouncing back against Missouri at home this weekend.

Maggie Davis welcomes the new head coach of the Kentucky Swim & Dive team, Bret Lundgaard.

