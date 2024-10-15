BBN Tonight full episode 10-14-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Tom Leach to break down the Kentucky football loss to Vanderbilt. Hear from head coach Mark Stoops and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Then, Maggie and Keith are discussing this year's new-look night at Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness. See how the new head coaches, Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks, made their big debuts. Plus, Dazia Lawrence and Travis Perry took home the 3-point contest crowns. Check out the form... And hear from Perry's dad, Ryan Perry, following his son's first showing in front of Big Blue Nation!

There was also a surprise guest during this year's edition of Madness... Hear from Rick Pitino. He also went to a team practice on Saturday; we have more of his message's to this year's group of Cats, as well as the latest AP Preseason Poll standings.

BBN Tonight

