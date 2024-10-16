BBN Tonight: full episode 10-15-24

Tonight, it's truly crossover season for Kentucky football and men's and women's basketball. Hear from all three head coaches as Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis bring you the latest on the Wildcats.

Mark Pope spent the day in Birmingham for the SEC's annual tipoff to basketball season: league media day! Kentucky's new head coach took questions from all around the league and weighs in on the strength of the conference, his end-of-game philosophy, and his preferred pace of play.

Kenny Brooks and the women's basketball team will have their turn in the spotlight tomorrow, but we're getting you ready for it tonight. See where the Cats fall in all of the latest rankings, and hear the team's take on whether or not they're too polite! Bring on the trash talk...

Mark Stoops met with the media this week and held his weekly radio show, following Kentucky's 20-13 loss to Vanderbilt last Saturday. Hear his take on the team's margin of error, as well as the latest on the running back room.

