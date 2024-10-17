BBN Tonight: full episode 10-16-24

Kenny Brooks takes the podium at SEC Media Days, while Mark Pope and John Calipari get asked about their relationship. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the BBN Tonight studio with the latest on both basketball programs.

We're also talking football, as the Cats prepare for a road trip to the Swamp. Learn about Florida's backup quarterback, who will get his second start of the season this Saturday, and hear from UK's offensive coordinator about his own options at QB. Plus, offensive line coach Eric Wolford joins the show to talk about the Big Blue Wall's performance against Vanderbilt.

Then, we're previewing Friday's Blue-White scrimmage, which is being hosted by Club Blue. The event is set for this Friday, October 18th inside Memorial Coliseum. More information and tickets are available here. The deadline to buy tickets and be eligible for the plethora of interactive experiences is Thursday at 7 p.m.

It's a rivalry weekend for Kentucky softball. The Cats host Louisville this Thursday and Tennessee this Sunday.

