BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-17-22)

Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:19:14-04
UK takes down Mississippi State (8-17-22)
Tailgates with Tarullo on a golf cart (8-17-22)
Big Blue Madness Recap (8-17-22)
See ya soon! (8-17-22)

This was a BIG weekend for Big Blue Nation - a home football game, Big Blue Madness, and homecoming!

After a rocky first half, the Wildcats were able to take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 27-17. We recap the highlights and BBN Tongiht's Eli Gehn talks to the Player of the Game, senior Kenneth Horsey.

Big Blue Madness did not disappoint and UL SPort's Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about it all.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

