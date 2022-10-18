BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-17-22)

This was a BIG weekend for Big Blue Nation - a home football game, Big Blue Madness, and homecoming!

After a rocky first half, the Wildcats were able to take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 27-17. We recap the highlights and BBN Tongiht's Eli Gehn talks to the Player of the Game, senior Kenneth Horsey.

Big Blue Madness did not disappoint and UL SPort's Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about it all.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.